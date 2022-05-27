RR vs RCB Qualifier 2: Pitch and Weather Report of Narendra Modi Stadium

The will be upbeat after an amazing win over the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. They would now be looking to carry the momentum into Qualifier 2 against the who were beaten in the first Qualifier by Gujarat Titans.

This match will determine the two finalists who will play for the IPL 2022 trophy on May 29, 2022, at the same venue where this game is going to be played. Hence and co would also not want to miss any opportunity to make it to their first-ever IPL final since the 2008 edition.

RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be a high scoring affair. However, the last T20Is were sometimes low scoring too when India were playing England. But the pitch is going to be fresh and thus bounce will be available for the bowlers and batters will get the ball coming onto the bat as well.

RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Ahmedabad Weather Report

Scorching heat will welcome the players at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and even by as late as 07::00 pm IST, the temperature would be as high as 38 Degree Celcius. A captain winning the toss would look to field first because chances of dew are there and hence the chase will ease out a bit as well.

RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Live Streaming

The RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match between Rajasthan and Bangalore can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would the RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 Match occur?

The match between Rajasthan and Bangalore would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on May 27, 2022, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It is the selected venue for this year's Qualifier 2 and Final of the .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Eliminator Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Sanju Samson’s take on Faf du Plessis’ in Eliminator of IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.