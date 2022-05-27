RR vs RCB Qualifier 2: Pitch and Weather Report of Narendra Modi Stadium

-
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be upbeat after an amazing win over the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. They would now be looking to carry the momentum into Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals who were beaten in the first Qualifier by Gujarat Titans.
This match will determine the two finalists who will play for the IPL 2022 trophy on May 29, 2022, at the same venue where this game is going to be played. Hence Sanju Samson and co would also not want to miss any opportunity to make it to their first-ever IPL final since the 2008 edition.
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Pitch Report
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be a high scoring affair. However, the last T20Is were sometimes low scoring too when India were playing England. But the pitch is going to be fresh and thus bounce will be available for the bowlers and batters will get the ball coming onto the bat as well.
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Ahmedabad Weather Report
Scorching heat will welcome the players at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and even by as late as 07::00 pm IST, the temperature would be as high as 38 Degree Celcius. A captain winning the toss would look to field first because chances of dew are there and hence the chase will ease out a bit as well.
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Live Streaming
The RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match between Rajasthan and Bangalore can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would the RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 Match occur?
The match between Rajasthan and Bangalore would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on May 27, 2022, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It is the selected venue for this year's Qualifier 2 and Final of the Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals take on Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator of IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
