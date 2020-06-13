Vasant Raiji, India's oldest cricketer, dies at 100; condolences pour in

India's oldest first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji died in the wee hours of Saturday. He was 100 years old. Taiji is survived by his wife and two daughters.

"He (Raiji) passed away at 2.20 am in his sleep at his residence in Walkeshwar in South Mumbai due to old age," news agency PTI quoted his son-in-law Sudarshan Nanavati as saying.

Following the death of B K Garudachar in February 2016, Raiji became India's oldest first-class cricketer.

On March 7 this year, Raiji became the oldest living first-class cricketer in the world following the death of John Manners.

Vasant Raiji cricket career



Raiji, a right-handed batsman, played nine first-class matches in the 1940s and scored a total 277 runs. He opened the batting for Bombay and Baroda in the Ranji Trophy, and was a reserve for the Hindus team in the 1941 Bombay Pentangular. His two highest scores came in Baroda's victory over Maharashtra in 1944-45, when he made 68 and 53.

Raiji’s life after cricket



Raiji had turned to writing following his cricketing career. He was also a chartered accountant by profession.

He was a founding member of the Jolly Cricket Club in Mumbai and wrote books on Ranjitsinhji, Duleepsinhji, Victor Trumper, CK Nayudu an LP Jai.

He also loved collecting books and memorabilia.

He had celebrated his 100th birthday on January 26 this year which was attended by Steve Waugh and Sachin Tendulkar at his residence.

"Wishing you a very special 100th birthday, Shri Vasant Raiji. Steve & I had a wonderful time listening to some amazing cricket stories about the past. Thank you for passing on a treasure trove of memories about our beloved sport," Tendulkar had tweeted.

Wishing you a very special th birthday, Shri Vasant Raiji. Steve & I had a wonderful time listening to some amazing cricket stories about the past. Thank you for passing on a treasure trove of memories about our beloved sport. pic.twitter.com/4zdoAcf8S3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2020

It has been learnt that the cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi crematorium in South Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

fraternity mourns



BCCI



"It is with profound sadness that has learnt of the passing of Vasant Raiji, a former first-class cricketer and historian, who had turned 100 earlier this year on 26th January," said in a statement.

"After his retirement, he joined his family business, but passion for cricket kept him associated with the sport. He was a founding member of the Jolly Cricket Club in Mumbai and wrote books on Ranjitsinhji, Duleepsinhji, Victor Trumper, CK Nayudu an LP Jai. He also loved collecting books and memorabilia," the statement read.





BCCI mourns the sad demise of Vasant Raiji. The former first-class cricketer and historian, who turned 100 this year in January, passed away in his sleep.https://t.co/0ywSprK93o pic.twitter.com/Z44gmP76X7 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2020