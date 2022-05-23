Salah, Son finish Premier League as top scorers with 23 goals each

-
Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min finished the Premier League season tied as the top scorers with 23 goals.
Salah has now captured the Golden Boot on three occasions as the outright winner in the 2017-18 season and sharing the award twice, in 2018-19 and this season.
It is the first time Son has topped the scoring chart.
Both players scored on the final day. Salah netted Liverpool's second goal in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton and Son had a double in Tottenham's 5-0 victory over Norwich.
