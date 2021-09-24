Second Women's ODI: Australia win toss, put India in to bat

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second women's ODI here on Friday.

For India, who trail 0-1, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad came in for Sneh Rana.

Australia are missing vice-captain Rachael Haynes due to injury and Nicola Carey has taken her place.

Teams:



India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)