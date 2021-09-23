IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head records

-
The star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to shrug off the crushing defeat in its previous outing and get its mojo back when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on three-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 35 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at Sharjah Cricket Ground on September 24.
The RCB vs CSK match will be the first match at this venue during the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Last season, Sharjah has witnessed some high-scoring games as the wicket and small boundaries favoured batters at the start.
RCB vs CSK playing 11 predictions:
RCB may tinker its bowling line-up as small boundaries may allow the CSK’s big-hitters to score sixes. CSK, on the other hand, is unlikely to make any changes in its playing 11 from previous match.
RCB playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Wanindu Hasaranga/ Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby/ Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.
CSK playing 11 (probables): Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu/Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
RCB vs CSK head to head
- Total matches played: 27
- CSK won: 17
- RCB won: 9
- No result: 1
- RCB highest score vs CSK: 205
- CSK highest score vs RCB: 208
- RCB lowest score vs CSK: 70
- CSK lowest score vs RCB: 82
Know about Royal Challengers Bangalore (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match be played?
The RCB vs CSK match is scheduled to take place on September 24, Friday.
Where will RCB vs CSK match will be played?
The venue for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings T20 match is Shrajah Cricket Ground.
What will be the match timings for the T20 match between CSK and RCB?
The IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the RCB vs CSK IPL match live toss take place?
The RCB vs CSK live toss between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match live in India?
The RCB vs CSK will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of RCB vs CSK IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squad of both the teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep.
CSK squad: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lungi Ngidi, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, K Gowtam, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Jagadeesan N, KM Asif, R Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishaanth, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Verma.
