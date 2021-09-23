- SC verdict on Oct 4 over govt's stand on ex-gratia for kin of Covid victims
- Evergrande to make small investors priority as debt deadline looms
- Jio, Airtel add mobile subscribers in July, VIL loses 1.4 mn users: Trai
- Indian rupee gains on dollars inflows; traders await auction outcome
- Tata Motors DVR hits over 3-yr high; gains 12% on the back of heavy volumes
IPL 2021 KKR vs MI LIVE: MI eyes improved batting show; Rohit set to return
Check IPL 2021, MI vs KKR LIVE updates, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss and playing 11 updates
Topics
Kolkata Knight Riders | Mumbai Indians | IPL 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Eoin Morgan and Rohit Sharma during the toss. Photo: @Sportzpics
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
MI vs KKR playing 11 live updates
Skipper Rohit Sharma, in all likelihood, would make a comeback in MI playing 11 while it is still not clear whether all-rounder Hardik Pandya has recovered from a niggle. Meanwhile, KKR should retain its winning combination from the previous match.
MI tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary/Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
KKR tentative playing 11: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full schedule, timings, squad here
MI vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Eoin Morgan will take place at 7 pm IST.
MI vs KKR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH
MI vs KKR Live streaming and telecast details
The MI vs KKR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of MI vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and MI vs KKR match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh