IPL 2021 KKR vs MI LIVE: MI eyes improved batting show; Rohit set to return

Check IPL 2021, MI vs KKR LIVE updates, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss and playing 11 updates

Kolkata Knight Riders | Mumbai Indians | IPL 2021

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, MI vs KKR
Eoin Morgan and Rohit Sharma during the toss. Photo: @Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians (MI) would look to make a comeback after losing its previous match of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), when the defending IPL champions lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. MI is at the fourth position of IPL 2021 with eight points in eight games while KKR is placed at sixth position in as many matches. With matches each left in the game both the team would look to win as many games in order to finish in top-four after the league stages.
 
MI vs KKR playing 11 live updates
 
Skipper Rohit Sharma, in all likelihood, would make a comeback in MI playing 11 while it is still not clear whether all-rounder Hardik Pandya has recovered from a niggle. Meanwhile, KKR should retain its winning combination from the previous match.
 
MI tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary/Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

 
KKR tentative playing 11: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

MI vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Eoin Morgan will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
MI vs KKR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
 
MI vs KKR Live streaming and telecast details
 
The MI vs KKR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of MI vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
