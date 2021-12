Skipper, coach should have a say in team selection: Ravi Shastri

Former Team India head coach feels it's "extremely important" that skipper and the coach should have a say in team selection.

Shastri said the coach should be in the meeting when a particular team is being picked for a tour.

"I think it is extremely important that the captain and the coach should have a say in team selection. I think going forward, both should officially have a say. Especially if the coach is experienced enough like I was and now how Rahul is," said Star Sports show Bold and Brave: The Shastri Way.

"It should happen in a meeting - not on the phone or outside - where the captain is there, so that he gets to see the mindsets of the selectors. What happens in the meeting when the convenor is there, all the big boys are there - he should be in that meeting," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)