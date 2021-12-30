Kagiso Rabada says SA can still win the first Test against India

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
T20 WC: Windies 'dangerous team', cannot underestimate them, says Rabada
T20 WC AUS vs SA highlights: Stoinis' cameo helps Australia win by 5 wkts
-
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada still believes that his side can win the first Test against India despite being reduced to 94 for 4 in chase of a stiff target of 305 on the penultimate day here on Wednesday.
Rabada took four wickets for 42 run to help his team bowl out India for 174 in 50.3 overs in their second innings, leaving the home side 305 runs to secure victory. South Africa still need 211 runs on the final day on Thursday to win the match with six wickets in hand.
"Definitely. we have just got to show belief. Strategize overnight and see how to approach this. Every sportsman has got to believe," Rabada said when asked whether South Africa can still win the first Test.
He said skipper Dean Elgar, who was not out on 52 at stumps, would be key to the team's cause on the final day.
"Dean is doing his best for his team, his country and himself. He is leading from the front. He has done it countless times," Rabada said of his captain.
About the possibility of rain on the final day on Thursday, he said, "Yeah, there have been chats on when it is going to rain or when it is not going to...It is a bit of an uncontrollable."
Rabada is in awe of Indian pacers who have swung the match in the visiting team's favour.
"They got some quality bowlers. (Mohammed) Shami and (Jasprit) Bumrah are very experienced and (Mohd) Siraj has been bowling well in the recent past," he said.
"They have a good attack, they got pace and they have got skills. They are showing why they are a good attack."
Asked about debutant pace colleague Marco Jansen, who took four wickets in the Indian second innings, Rabada said, "He is a phenomenal talent. He is an awkward customer to face. There is swing, bounce and pace coming at you.
"In the (Indian) second innings, he justified his selection...he seems like he wants to learn. He is a hard worker. He is really keen on doing well for his team and himself."
On the number of no-balls (17 in the match including six in the Indian second innings), the South African pacer said he would need to work on it before the next game.
"Look, it is not acceptable. It is something I have to work on. The no-balls are controllable and I need to work on it before the next test," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor