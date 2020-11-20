JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

FIFA bans Haitian soccer president Yves Jean-Bart for life for sexual abuse
Business Standard

Sohail Tanvir, Ravinderpal Singh test Covid positive ahead of LPL

Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir and Canadian batsman Ravinderpal Singh have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the inaugural Lankan Premier League

Topics
Sri Lanka cricket team | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

coronavirus, test

Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir and Canadian batsman Ravinderpal Singh have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the inaugural Lankan Premier League (LPL) beginning November 26, dealing a fresh blow to the organisers.

ESPNcricinfo reported on Friday that Tanvir, who is part of Kandy Tuskers franchise, and Singh, who is with Colombo Kings, have tested positive for the virus after arriving in Sri Lanka for the T20 event.

Tanvir has come into the tournament as a replacement after fellow Pakistani Wahab Riaz and England's Liam Plunkett withdrew.

Both Tanvir and Singh are expected to be out for at least two weeks.

Tuskers coach Hashan Tillakaratne said they need someone to replace Tanvir.

"We have to talk to the franchise owners and find somebody to replace Tanvir," the former Sri Lakan batsman told the website.

LPL organisers have also had to endure withdrawals of top draws like Lasith Malinga and Chris Gayle.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan is also in Sri Lanka to compete in the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, November 20 2020. 20:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY