SLC dismisses 'involvement' in fantasy tournament Uva Premier League T20

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that "neither SLC nor its affiliates have any knowledge or any involvement with a fantasy tournament staged by an undisclosed party under the name and title of Uva Premier League T20.

The clarification comes after some media reports published by Indian websites claiming that such a tournament is being played in Sri Lanka from June 29 onwards.

"It was noted that several Indian websites have even advertised a scoreboard on June 29 stating that the Uva Premier League T20 is being played at the Badulla Stadium, but SLC wishes to confirm that no such tournament was taking place and or will be held in Sri Lanka," the statement read.

Indian websites that advertised the tournament have announced the participation of four team- Moneragala Hornets, Mahiyanganaya Unileans, Wellawaya Vipers and Badulla Sea Eagles.

CEO of SLC, Ashley De Silva said that he had directed the Anti-corruption officer of SLC to look into the matter and it was reported by the said officer that no such tournament is being played in Sri Lanka.

The Lankan board further stated that "the said tournament is neither sanctioned by SLC nor organized by any of its affiliates and therefore, SLC assumes no responsibility with regard to the said tournament".