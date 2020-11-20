Zoysa denies wrongdoing after being found guilty by ICC tribunal

-
ALSO READ
ICC tribunal finds ex Lanka player Zoysa guilty under anti-corruption code
Sri Lanka cricket willing to host India-England Tests next year: Report
Would love to visit Pakistan for cricket series: England captain Joe Root
Sri Lanka police questions De Silva over 2011 WC final fixing allegation
2011 WC final fixing: BCCI's ACU hasn't received correspondence from SL
-
Former Sri Lanka cricketer Nuwan Zoysa on Friday denied any wrongdoing after being found guilty of corruption on three counts by an independent tribunal of the ICC.
Already serving suspension on match-fixing charges, Zoysa was charged under the ICC anti-corruption code in November 2018 and was found guilty on all charges on Thursday after the former Sri Lanka bowling coach exercised his right to a hearing before an independent anti-corruption tribunal.
The ICC said Zoysa will remain suspended and sanctions will follow in due course.
"It was shock for me when I was made aware that ICC had gone onto release a press statement saying that I have been found guilty of the charges that I have never committed," the 42-year-old told reporters.
Making his claim on technicalities of the process, Zoysa said that the ICC which concluded its hearing on September 18 should have announced its decision within 30 days but when it didn't happen, he instructed his counsel to write to ICC.
Zoysa said that the ICC investigators had spoken to him in English which he failed to understand and claimed that he was not allowed to answer in his native Sinhala language.
Zoysa was provisionally suspended in May 2019 on charges of indulging in corruption during a T20 league in the UAE.
According to the ICC, Zoysa has been found guilty of:
Article 2.1.1 for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.
Article 2.1.4 Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.
Article 2.4.4 Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.
"Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching four counts of the ECB anti-corruption code for participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing," the ICC had said in the release.
However, the Sri Lankan blamed the ICC for jeopardising his career as a coach in Sri Lanka.
Zoysa, who played 30 Tests and 95 ODIs for Sri Lanka, was appointed Sri Lanka's bowling coach in September, 2015. He worked at Sri Lanka cricket's high performance centre, which gave him access to current international players.
A star performer for Sri Lanka in the late '90s, Zoysa had recorded a hat-trick in a Test against Zimbabwe at Harare in 1999.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor