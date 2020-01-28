JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC World Test Championship » News

Ranji Trophy wrap: Sarfaraz smashes double hundred, Unadkat bags 6 wickets
Business Standard

South Africa docked six ICC Test Championship points for slow over rate

South Africa are placed at the seventh spot on ICC World Test Championship team standings with only 24 points after two series

IANS  |  Johannesburg 

England vs South Africa
England's bowler Mark Wood, celebrates after dismissing South Africa's batsman Rassie van der Dussen, right, for 98 runs on day four of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. Photo: AP

South Africa have been penalised six points in the final Test against England at the Wanderers for bowling three overs short.

South Africa are in seventh position with only 24 points after two series. Drawing a blank on their tour of India in October last year, they won 30 points for winning the first Test against England but were fined for slow over rate meaning they only have 24.

Check ICC Test Championship points table here

India lead the table with 360 points from three series while Australia are second with 296 after having grabbed a full 120 each against New Zealand and Pakistan. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are on 80 points each while New Zealand are on 60.

Meanwhile, England's 3-1 win follows their 2-2 draw against Australia, which had earned them 56 points.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.
First Published: Tue, January 28 2020. 12:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY