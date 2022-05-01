SRH vs CSK: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune

Just before this game, their ninth in the 2022, the played a reverse UNO and Ravindra Jadeja gave up captaincy and asked to lead again and he agreed. It was just ahead of this season that Jadeja was appointed Chennai captain after Dhoni decided to step down.

Now with Dhoni back as captain and six matches left to be played, Chennai would ideally want to win all and qualify for the Playoffs and if not, then at least win most of the games to keep their hopes alive. And in that conquest of theirs, they face the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost their first game in their last match against Gujarat Titans, after winning five on trot.

SRH vs CSK Pitch Report

In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilize the bounce in the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.

SRH vs CSK MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report

For today’s match between Hyderabad and Chennai, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 37-70%. The temperature will hover between 27 and 26 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.

SRH vs CSK Live Streaming

The SRH vs CSK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Hyderabad and Chennai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

