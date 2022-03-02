Swiss billionaire claims Abramovich wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly

-
ALSO READ
Chelsea owner Abramovich trying to broker peaceful end to war in Ukraine
Antonio Conte's Chelsea Cup return with Spurs; Arsenal vs Liverpool
Romelu Lukaku ends goal drought in Chelsea's 3-1 win at Aston Villa
Chelsea-Liverpool draw thriller leaves Manchester City celebrating
Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait
-
Business tycoon Roman Abramovich's future as Chelsea football club owner is in doubt after a Swiss billionaire claimed that he has been offered the chance to buy the club, BBC reported.
Hansjorg Wyss told a Swiss newspaper that Abramovich "wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly" after the threat of sanctions was raised in the Parliament.
Abramovich gave "stewardship and care" of Chelsea to its foundation trustees following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Chelsea have chosen not to respond to Wyss's claims.
The west London club always previously denied reports that they are up for sale, BBC reported.
Abramovich, 55, is alleged to have strong ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, which he has denied. Other Russian billionaires have already been the subject of European Union sanctions where their assets have been frozen.
That has included Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who has commercial links to Everton, BBC reported.
The UK government is yet to sanction Abramovich or Usmanov, but Labour MP Chris Bryant said in the Parliament on Tuesday that Abramovich was "terrified of being sanctioned which is why he is going to sell his home, and another flat as well".
Wyss also said: "Abramovich is trying to sell all of his villas in England, he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly.
"I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich."
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor