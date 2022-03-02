Swiss billionaire claims Abramovich wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly

Business tycoon Roman Abramovich's future as Chelsea club owner is in doubt after a Swiss billionaire claimed that he has been offered the chance to buy the club, BBC reported.

Hansjorg Wyss told a Swiss newspaper that Abramovich "wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly" after the threat of sanctions was raised in the Parliament.

Abramovich gave "stewardship and care" of Chelsea to its foundation trustees following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea have chosen not to respond to Wyss's claims.

The west London club always previously denied reports that they are up for sale, BBC reported.

Abramovich, 55, is alleged to have strong ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, which he has denied. Other Russian billionaires have already been the subject of European Union sanctions where their assets have been frozen.

That has included Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who has commercial links to Everton, BBC reported.

The UK government is yet to sanction Abramovich or Usmanov, but Labour MP Chris Bryant said in the Parliament on Tuesday that Abramovich was "terrified of being sanctioned which is why he is going to sell his home, and another flat as well".

Wyss also said: "Abramovich is trying to sell all of his villas in England, he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly.

"I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich."

