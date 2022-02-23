Equal pay dispute over, US Soccer, women's team reach $24 mn agreement

US and the Women's National Team (USWNT) players have announced an agreement to resolve the outstanding equal pay claims in litigation that has been pending since March 2019.

The parties released the following joint statement on the settlement agreement. The newly released agreement will mean that the women's and men's national teams will receive an equal rate of pay in all friendlies and tournaments, including the

As per a report in CNN, US will be paying USD 22 million to the players in the case and it will also provide an additional USD 2 million into an account to benefit the USWNT players in their post-career goals.

"We are pleased to announce that, contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement, we will have resolved our longstanding dispute over equal pay and proudly stand together in a shared commitment to advancing equality in Getting to this day has not been easy. The US Women's National Team players have achieved unprecedented success while working to achieve equal pay for themselves and future athletes," read an official joint statement.

"Today, we recognize the legacy of the past USWNT leaders who helped to make this day possible, as well as all of the women and girls who will follow. Together, we dedicate this moment to them. We look forward to continuing to work together to grow women's soccer and advance opportunities for young girls and women in the United States and across the globe," it added.

In March 2019, US Women's National Team had filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)