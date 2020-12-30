Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tripathi to lead Maha; Kedar, Ruturaj in squad

-
ALSO READ
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournamnent to begin from January 10: BCCI to states
Shikhar Dhawan to lead 20-member Delhi squad in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in domestic T20 league
Most Bengal players have experience of living in bio-bubble: Laxman
Sreesanth named in Kerala probables list for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
-
Flamboyant batsman Rahul Tripathi will lead a 20-member Maharashtra squad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, which will kick off the 2020-21 domestic season next month.
The Maharashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday announced the squad through a media release.
Apart from Tripathi, India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and promising top-order batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who shone for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL this year, have been included in the 20-member squad.
Left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav is the only notable name in the bowling department, which comprises relatively new faces.
Maharashtra are placed in Elite Group C along with Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda and Uttarakhand. All their league stage matches will be played in Vadodara.
The tournament begins from January 10.
Squad: Rahul Tripathi (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Vishant More (WK), Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzma Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingle, Divyang Hingankar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Gugale, Dhanraj Pardeshi, Sunny Pandit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor