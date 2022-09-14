T20 WC winner Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of cricket

-
ALSO READ
Should India consider raising the retirement age?
Stokes retires: Five reasons why fans will miss Big Ben in ODIs even more
EPFO calls for increasing retirement age to ease pressure on pension funds
TMS Ep255: Car safety, retirement age, auto ancillary cos, nasal vaccine
ODI World Cup 2023 in India will give format huge boost: New Zealand coach
-
Former India opener Robin Uthappa on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.
Uthappa shared a heartfelt post announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket on social media.
The right-handed batter said it has been "greatest honour" to represent India and Karnataka during this illustrious career.
"It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all," Uthappa said on the Koo app.
Uthappa played the 2004 Under-19 World Cup. He made his international debut two years later and featured in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India.
"It's been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka- wonderful journey of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being," Uthappa further said in the post.
The stylish batter was a part of the Indian side which lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa. The batter from Karnataka has won two IPL trophies-- one for KKR and one for CSK in 2014 and 2021 respectively.
--IANS
cs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor