Mahmudullah left out, Litton Das returns in Bangladesh's team for T20 WC

Veteran batter Mahmudullah on Wednesday was left out of Bangladesh's 15-man squad for the Men's T20 World Cup to be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13. The 15-man squad, to be led by all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, also sees the return of wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das.
Apart from Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali and Hasan Mahmud are included in the Men's T20 World Cup squad. The four come in the squad in place of Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim and Parvez Hossain Emon.
Mahmudullah has been in a prolonged lean patch in T20Is this year, scoring just 151 runs in eight innings this year. In the recent 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE, he made only 52 runs at a strike rate of 106.12 as Bangladesh failed to qualify for the Super Four stage after losing to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.
The Bangladesh squad announced for Men's T20 World Cup will take part in the T20I tri-series in New Zealand, featuring the hosts and Pakistan as the third team, which will be played from October 7 and 14.
All matches of the tri-series, seen as a preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia, will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nasum Ahmed.--IANS
