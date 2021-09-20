Team India's home season to begin with NZ series, end with T20Is against SA

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
BCCI SGM on May 29 to discuss hosting of T20 World Cup, domestic session
T20 World Cup will likely be shifted to UAE: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
T20 WC: Conflict of Interest complaint against MSD's appointment as mentor
-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India passed the international home season 2021-22 at the Apex Council meeting on Monday. India will play New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa. While the home season kicks off with the T20I against New Zealand on November 17 in Jaipur, it will end with the T20I against South Africa in the national capital on June 19.
Check RCB vs KKR live score and match updates here
The India-New Zealand series will get underway with the opening T20I in Jaipur on November 17, followed by games in Ranchi and Kolkata on November 19 and 21. The two Test matches will be played in Kanpur (November 25 to 29) and Mumbai (December 3 to 7).
The India-West Indies series will kickstart with the ODIs and the opening game will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6. The second and third games will be played on February 9 and 12 in Jaipur and Kolkata.
This will be followed by the T20Is with the opening game being played on February 15 in Cuttack. The second and third games will be played on February 18 and 20 in Vizag and Trivandrum.
The India-Sri Lanka series gets underway with two Tests in Bengaluru (Feb 25 to Mar 1) and Mohali (March 5 to 9). There will be three T20Is played after that with games in Mohali (March 13), Dharamshala (March 15) and Lucknow (March 18).
This will be followed by a five-match T20I series between India and South Africa. The games will be played in Chennai (June 9), Bengaluru (June 12), Nagpur (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Delhi (June 19).
The Apex Council also decided that the decision to organize U-16 tournaments will be taken post the Under 19 tournaments and taking into account the COVID-19 situation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor