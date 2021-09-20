Team India's home season to begin with NZ series, end with T20Is against SA

The Board of Control for Cricket in India passed the international home season 2021-22 at the Apex Council meeting on Monday. India will play New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa. While the home season kicks off with the T20I against New Zealand on November 17 in Jaipur, it will end with the T20I against South Africa in the national capital on June 19.



The India-New Zealand series will get underway with the opening T20I in Jaipur on November 17, followed by games in Ranchi and Kolkata on November 19 and 21. The two Test matches will be played in Kanpur (November 25 to 29) and Mumbai (December 3 to 7).

The India-West Indies series will kickstart with the ODIs and the opening game will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6. The second and third games will be played on February 9 and 12 in Jaipur and Kolkata.

This will be followed by the T20Is with the opening game being played on February 15 in Cuttack. The second and third games will be played on February 18 and 20 in Vizag and Trivandrum.

The India-Sri Lanka series gets underway with two Tests in Bengaluru (Feb 25 to Mar 1) and Mohali (March 5 to 9). There will be three T20Is played after that with games in Mohali (March 13), Dharamshala (March 15) and Lucknow (March 18).

This will be followed by a five-match T20I series between India and South Africa. The games will be played in Chennai (June 9), Bengaluru (June 12), Nagpur (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Delhi (June 19).

The Apex Council also decided that the decision to organize U-16 tournaments will be taken post the Under 19 tournaments and taking into account the COVID-19 situation.

