IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR playing 11, live toss time and head to head record

(KKR) would look for reversal of its fortunes today, when will lead his troops against (RCB) in the second phase of 14th edition of (IPL 2021) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. KKR is at the bottom half of the points table as it has won only two of the seven matches played so far. Meanwhile, rocked the cricketing world last night by announcing that he would step down as RCB captain after Kohli will play his 200th match for RCB today and the team would like to put a strong show to cap this historic moment.

ALSO READ: Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021

RCB vs KKR playing 11 prediction

Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti/Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

RCB playing 11 (probables): (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full schedule, timings, squad here



RCB vs KKR head to head

Total matches played: 27

RCB won: 13

KKR won:14

RCB highest score vs KKR: 213

KKR highest score vs RCB: 222

RCB lowest score vs KKR: 49

KKR lowest score vs RCB: 84

Know about (RCB) vs (KKR) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The KKR vs RCB match is scheduled to take place on September 20, Monday.

Where will RCB vs KKR match will be played?



The venue for the vs T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What will be the match timings for the T20 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore?



The IPL match between the KKR and RCB will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the RCB vs KKR IPL match live toss take place?



The KKR vs RCB live toss between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs KKR match live in India?



The RCB vs KKR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match in India?



The live streaming of RCB vs KKR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.