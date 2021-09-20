IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR playing 11, live toss time and head to head record

-
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would look for reversal of its fortunes today, when Eoin Morgan will lead his troops against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second phase of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. KKR is at the bottom half of the points table as it has won only two of the seven matches played so far. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli rocked the cricketing world last night by announcing that he would step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021. Kohli will play his 200th match for RCB today and the team would like to put a strong show to cap this historic moment.
RCB vs KKR playing 11 prediction
KKR playing 11 (probables): Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti/Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
RCB playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
RCB vs KKR head to head
- Total matches played: 27
- RCB won: 13
- KKR won:14
- RCB highest score vs KKR: 213
- KKR highest score vs RCB: 222
- RCB lowest score vs KKR: 49
- KKR lowest score vs RCB: 84
When will the KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 match be played?
The KKR vs RCB match is scheduled to take place on September 20, Monday.
Where will RCB vs KKR match will be played?
The venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What will be the match timings for the T20 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore?
The IPL match between the KKR and RCB will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the RCB vs KKR IPL match live toss take place?
The KKR vs RCB live toss between Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match live in India?
The RCB vs KKR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of RCB vs KKR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squad of both the teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep
