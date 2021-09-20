- India to resume export of surplus Covid vaccines from next month: Mandaviya
IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR LIVE: Kohli to play his 200th match for Bangalore today
Check IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK LIVE updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live toss and playing 11 updates
Virat Kohli. Royal Challengers Bangalore to don blue jersey during its first match in the second leg of IPL 2021. Photo: @RCBTweets
Meanwhile, RCB is sitting comfortably on the top-half of the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points in seven matches. Virat Kohli, who will step down as RCB captain after this season, will play his 200th match for Royal Challengers Bangalore and he's the only playing player in IPL history to represent RCB in all 14 seasons.
RCB vs KKR playing 11
KKR tentative playing 11: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR playing 11 live updates
RCB tentative playing 11: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed/Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
RCB vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will take place at 7 pm IST.
RCB vs KKR Live streaming and telecast details
The RCB vs KKR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
