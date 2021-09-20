JUST IN
IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR LIVE: Kohli to play his 200th match for Bangalore today

Check IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK LIVE updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live toss and playing 11 updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Virat Kohli. Royal Challengers Bangalore to don blue jersey during its first match in the second leg of IPL 2021. Photo: @RCBTweets
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to make a winning start in the second phase of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. KKR needs to bring its IPL 2021 campaign back on track after losing five out of seven matches during the India leg of IPL 2021. Kolkata must win at least five of its remaining seven matches to keep its playoffs hope alive.

Meanwhile, RCB is sitting comfortably on the top-half of the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points in seven matches. Virat Kohli, who will step down as RCB captain after this season, will play his 200th match for Royal Challengers Bangalore and he's the only playing player in IPL history to represent RCB in all 14 seasons.

 
RCB vs KKR playing 11
 
KKR tentative playing 11: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

 
RCB tentative playing 11: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed/Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.


RCB vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
RCB vs KKR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
 
LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH
 
RCB vs KKR Live streaming and telecast details
 
The RCB vs KKR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for IPL live score and RCB vs KKR match updates…

