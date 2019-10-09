Thalaivas' top raider Rahul Chaudhari to play last Pro Kabaddi 2019 match

In Match 128 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, on Wednesday. Tamil Thalaivas’ top raider Rahul Chaudhari will play his last match after his team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

V Ajith Kumar: An Unexpected Star



V Ajith Kumar, in the secnd half of the season, has showcased that he is a future star in the making and has had a terrific debut season. Ajith Kumar has been the team’s lead raider in the second half. He scored 117 raid points this season out of which 94 raid points came in the last 10 matches. Ajith started all matches barring one (vs Bengaluru Bulls – Match 70) since the start of the second half of the season. He has an average of 9.4 raid points per match and also has a Raid strike rate of 60. He has also had fewer failed raids with a raid failure rate of 29 per cent.

V Ajith Kumar - PKL 7 (2nd half of the season) Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Points Raid SR SUPER 10s Failed Raid % 10 94 9.4 60 5 29%

Even though he has been the highest raid point scorer for the team, Rahul Chaudhari has still gone for a considerable amount of raids. He has scored more SUPER 10s in the nine matches than Rahul Chaudhari has made in the whole season. In the last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, both raiders went for 18 raids each with Ajith Kumar scoring a SUPER 10 (10 raid points) while Rahul Chaudhari scored half of that (5 raid points).

Raid Distribution among Raiders - PKL 7 (Last 9 Matches) Raids Raids Per Match Avg. Raid Points No. of Matches with most Raids Rahul Chaudhari 135 15.0 5.7 5 V Ajith Kumar 155 17.2 10.2 5

Rahul Chaudhari has had the worst season so far in his PKL career. Chaudhari has scored 123 raid points so far this season and it will be for the first time since the extended format that he will not cross 150 raid points. It will also be the first season where he has not scored more than a raid point average of 6.0.

Rahul Chaudhari Season-Wise Season Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Raid Failure % Bonus % PKL 1 14 151 10.8 63 18% 12% PKL 2 14 98 7 54 17% 7% PKL 3 13 87 6.7 42 20% 13% PKL 4 16 146 9.1 45 14% 12% PKL 5 22 184 8.4 45 19% 17% PKL 6 21 159 7.6 45 25% 24% PKL 7 21 123 5.9 40 28% 24%

In the last match against Patna Pirates, the side rested their core team and went with their bench players. In match two raiders Rakesh Narwal and Sourabh Patil, were impressive scoring SUPER 10s. Their performance gives the team additional options in the raiding front.