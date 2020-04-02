Things end but memories last forever: Raina India's 2011 ODI World Cup win

Batsman is nostalgic as India today celebrates nine years of India's second ODI World Cup win and said 'memories last forever'.

In 2011 on April 02, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium in the finals to lift their second ODI World Cup.

"Things end but memories last forever. Remembering the rush, excitement, thrill of it all, of the fantastic moments leading up to us lifting the world cup. Irreplaceable. Unforgettable. Thankful to have been a part of this iconic moment in the history of cricket. #worldcup2011," Raina tweeted.





In the tournament, Raina played just four matches, and he played a crucial unbeaten knock of 34 runs against Australia in the quarter-finals.

In the finals, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.



Mahela Jayawardene top-scored for Sri Lanka as he struck a century to take the team's score to 274/6.

India in their chase got off to a bad start as the side lost Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag with just 31 runs on the board.

But Gambhir and MS Dhoni stepped up and stitched a match-winning 109-run partnership. Gambhir perished after playing a knock of 97 runs, but in the end, Dhoni and Yuvraj took the team over the line by six wickets.

India won its first World Cup in 1983 and then had to wait for 28 years to again lift the title.