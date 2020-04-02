Virat Kohli to chat with Kevin Pieterson on Instagram live today at 7 pm

India captain will have a chat session with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, he told his social media followers on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow at 7 PM IST my good friend @KP24 and I are going live on Instagram. Tune in to catch us chatting about what's happening world over at the moment and also about all the years we've known each other," Kohli said in a tweet.





Tomorrow at 7 PM IST my good friend @KP24 and I are going live on Instagram. Tune in to catch us chatting about what's happening world over at the moment and also about all the years we've known each other. pic.twitter.com/19ghv6Bp1B — (@imVkohli) April 1, 2020

Pietersen has been doing social media lives with the likes of Kohli's limited-overs deputy and South Africa pace ace over the past few days as the world observes virtual to beat the pandemic.



Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma recently pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the pandemic. A source in the industry had told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards the cause.

The batting icon also made an appeal to all to strictly follow the guidelines that have been set by not just the government, but also medical experts in our fight against the outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)