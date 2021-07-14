Tokyo 2020: Fan ban proves Olympic safety pledge, says IOC president Bach



IOC president Thomas Bach says Olympic fans will not be forgotten despite having to make the difficult decision to ban spectators at the Tokyo Games.

Bach toured the International Broadcast Centre on Tuesday, which will be the main access Olympic spectators will have to games after COVID precautions forced a ban on fans in Tokyo.

But Bach said the decision to keep out spectators was made with a "heavy heart", but proves the IOC is serious about holding a safe

