Tokyo Olympics without spectators among options, says Games chief

Holding the Tokyo Olympics without spectators is one of the scenarios that the Games organising committee is evaluating, the committee's president Yoshiro Mori said.
Uncertainty looms over the Olympics, which had already been postponed once due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.
"We have been doing all kinds of simulations. Basically, I don't think (the games without fans) is something that would happen or something that I would like to do, but it won't be a simulation unless we think about it," Mori told reporters after a remote meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Friday.
Bach had earlier said that while the organisers would prefer having full-capacity stadiums during the Games, they looking to host a "safe" event, even if it means holding it behind closed doors.
"We will do whatever is needed to organise a safe Olympic Games," he said. "Everybody would love to have full-capacity stadia and roaring crowds. But if that is not possible, we will respect our principles. And this is the safe organization (of the games). This is the first priority."
--IANS
rkm/in
