Tokyo Paralympics: Bindra hails 'stuff of dreams' from Manish and Singhraj

With Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana winning the gold and silver respectively in mixed pistol 50m SH1 event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday, Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra congratulated them for registering their name in the history books.
19-year-old Manish created the Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal.
"1-2 for India! The stuff of dreams...Gold for Manish Narwal with a Paralympic record in mixed 50m SH1! And Silver for Singhraj Adhana, his second medal of the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Just Incredible. Congratulations to both, we all are so proud #Praise4Para," Abhinav Bindra tweeted.
"Another good news & great moment as India won Gold and Silver medals in shooting! Congratulations to Manish Narwal for the Gold Medal and Singhraj for the Silver medal at the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics," wrote Kiren Rijiju.
Singhraj Adhana started better of the two Indians in the final as he was placed in the lead at the table after the first 10 shots while amassing 92.1 points. Manish who finished seventh in the qualification, had a very jittery start to the final as he gathered 87.2 in the 1st competition stage.
Singhraj and Manish then stepped up when it mattered the most as both shooters held their nerves against the early charge of the Chinese pair in the elimination stage. Manish then dramatically dropped to the 4th position after the 18th shot. But in his 19th and 20th shot, the 19-year-old Indian aimed a sensational 10.8 and 10.5 to grab the first place from Singhraj.
With a fight against the compatriot for a first-place finish, Manish finished with an 8.4 and 9.1 meanwhile Singhraj aimed 8.5 and 9.4 in his last two shots.
