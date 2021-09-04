Paralympics: Anurag Thakur, Deepa Malik hail Manish Narwal, Singhraj

-
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur lavished praise on Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana after the shooters won medals in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.
While Manish clinched gold, Singhraj Adhana won a silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final.
"India strikes GOLD. Manish Narwal what a fabulous victory! Congratulations on also holding the World Record in this category! Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final. score of 218.2. New Paralympics Record," Anurag Thakur tweeted.
"It's raining Medals for India. 15th medal for #IND ! 'Superb Singhraj' has created history by winning the SILVER. P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final with 216.7 points. 2nd medal at the games," he further said in a tweet.
Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) hailed the "stupendous shooting" by both Manish and Singhraj Adhana in the Tokyo Paralympics.
"Dominating the podium with some fantastic shooting and the Gold and Silver medals are ours! Stupendous shooting by Manish Narwal to win gold, and Singhraj to win the silver and win his second medal at the Tokyo 2020," Deepa Malik tweeted.
The 19-year-old Manish created the Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points.
The Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal.
Earlier this week, Singhraj clinched a bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final.
