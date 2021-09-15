UCL: Lewandowski strikes twice as Bayern Munich defeat Barcelona

-
Robert Lewandowski scored a brace as Bayern Munich defeated Barcelona 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League Group E match on Tuesday (local time).
Apart from Lewandowski, Thomas Muller also got on the scoring sheet as Bayern outclassed Barcelona.
Muller registered the first goal of the match in the 34th minute and Lewandowski followed with two goals in the second half.
Lewandowski registered goals in the 56th and 85th minutes of the game respectively.
Bayern Munich will next lock horns against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday, September 29.
In another game, Manchester United suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Young Boys while Chelsea defeated Zenit 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League.
