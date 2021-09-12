Manchester United return 'best decision', says Cristiano Ronaldo

-
Cristiano Ronaldo stated that moving back to Manchester United is the "best decision" he has made.
The Portuguese star made a phenomenal return to Old Trafford as he found the back of the net twice during the 4-1 win against Newcastle United on Saturday.
"It's the best decision I've made. It was the right time," Ronaldo said in an interview with Telefoot, as per Goal.com. "I want to make history, help Manchester to have great results and win trophies," he added.
Ronaldo's first since returning to M16 was a true poacher's effort. Following a powerful strike from Mason Greenwood, the 36-year-old was there to pounce on the rebound as he sent the Reds ahead against the Magpies in first-half stoppage time.
After the Magpies equalised through Javier Manquillo ten minutes into the second half, Cristiano did what he does best once again just after the hour-mark. The United's new No. 7 got his second of the match after hitting the shot through Woodman's legs in front of the Stretford End as Reds went 2-1 ahead.
Then, Bruno Fernandes also joined the Portuguese party at Old Trafford as he took a pass from Paul Pogba and hammered into the top corner from 25 yards to make it 3-1 with 10 minutes remaining. Jesse Lingard came on to curl in a fourth in stoppage time as United went top of the table with 10 points. Newcastle sits 19th on one point.
