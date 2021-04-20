UEFA delays decision on Munich and other Euro 2020 hosts

European ruling body UEFA has given Munich and other cities further time to decide on whether fans can be admitted to Euro 2020 games this summer amid the pandemic.

UEFA pushed back a deadline for Germany's Munich, Spain's Bilbao and Irish capital Dublin to submit plans for attendance to the end of the week, it said after the conclusion of an executive committee meeting on Monday, DPA reported.

"We're pushing our final decision to Friday," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. "We still have to settle a couple of things."

The tournament is due to be held in 12 cities across the continent with the other nine venues already confirming some fans will be permitted into stadiums.

UEFA wants fans to be allowed to attend games but will not automatically remove a city's hosting rights if this is not possible.

Munich, which is due to host all three Germany group games in the tournament, has not yet been able to guarantee attendance given the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Germany take on world champions France, holders Portugal and Hungary in their group while Munich is also scheduled to host a quarter-final.

But Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said, "It is simply not possible at the moment to make a statement whether the infection rate in June allows the presence of fans in the stadium or not."

The Euros are due to open on June 11 in Rome and conclude on July 11 at London's Wembley Stadium.

Additionally, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Budapest, Bucharest, St Petersburg and Baku have been confirmed. Budapest wants to host capacity crowds at the Puskas Arena while the UK government also hopes for a full stadium for the final.

