Germany's lockdown extended to April 18 to check new wave of infections

-
ALSO READ
Multiplexes expect 25% rise in operating cost due to Covid-19 SOPs
UK economy grows by monthly 1.1% in September, slower than expected
European nations reimpose lockdowns amid second coronavirus wave
Boris Johnson very optimistic' about June 21 Covid lockdown end
Manchester at war as it is dragged into highest coronavirus Tier in UK
-
German leaders on Tuesday agreed to extend the country's coronavirus lockdown until April 18 to contain a new wave of infections and to tighten measures for a five-day period over the Easter holidays.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of the country's federal states reached an agreement on the strict lockdown measures early in the morning following 11 hours of talks, reports dpa news agency.
They leaders agreed that public and private life are to come to a virtual standstill over the long Easter holiday weekend from April 1 through 5.
Shops will remain closed throughout, except for grocery stores and supermarkets which will be allowed to be open on April 3.
People are urged to stay home throughout those five days, the leaders said in a statement.
Public gatherings are generally banned during that time, but Covid-19 testing and vaccination centres will remain open.
Easter services will largely be held virtually, and private gatherings limited to five people from two households, not counting children up to the age of 14.
It was also agreed that once a seven-day incidence of more than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is registered, local government districts must further tighten lockdown measures.
This would include curfews, stricter contact restrictions or the obligation for people to get daily quick Covid-19 tests in areas where social distancing or consistent mask-wearing are difficult to keep up.
As of Tuesday, Germany's overall coronavirus caseload and death toll stood at 2,678,262 and 74,824, respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU