Unbeaten Real Kashmir face high-flying Aizawl FC in Hero I-League

Unbeaten Real Kashmir FC will face a litmus test in high-flying Aizawl FC when they lock horns in an match here on Tuesday.

Both sides will look to consolidate their position in the top four.

Real Kashmir saved their unbeaten run from ending after Dipanda Dicka cancelled out Punjab FC's lead in what was a top-of-the-table clash, eventually playing out a 1-1 draw.

The draw, however, pushed the Snow Leopards down into third place with 14 points from eight games. Head coach David Robertson now will be hoping for three points against Aizawl, which could take them further up in the table.

Speaking at the virtual pre-match press conference, Robertson said, "We came from a goal down against Punjab. This showed a lot of character as we did against NEROCA. Spirits are high within the team.

"Aizawl are a very good team, we saw them against Mohammedan. They are quick, enthusiastic, and difficult to play against. We got to be at our absolute best to beat them," the Scottish manager spoke about his opponents.

When quizzed about the life in bio-bubble and the mood among the team members, RKFC forward Danish Farooq, said, "Obviously, it is hard to be in the bio-bubble. The only places we go to are training and matches.

"Regardless, we are trying our best to stay positive, and after the run of results we have had, the atmosphere in the team is very good."



Meanwhile, Aizawl produced a dominant attacking display and returned to winning ways against Mohammedan SC.

Yan Law's side sits fifth in the standings with 12 points after eight games. However, the former champions will need to pick full points against Real Kashmir points if they hope to reduce the four-point gap between them and league leaders Churchill Brothers.

Chief coach Yan Law said, "Last game was more than three points for us. It is a big positive to see your team, full of a young bunch of boys, dominate an opposition like Mohammedan SC. If we continue sticking together, I think we'll get positive results.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)