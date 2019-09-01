UP vs Bengal preview: Maninder eyes 100 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019

-
In Match 69 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha will look to continue their winning momentum, when they take on Bengal Warriors at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday. Bengal Warriors are the best raiding unit in the league for the season. They have the best raid point average as a team and also have the best raid strike rate. Bengal raiding trio of Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have been in best form. Maninder Singh (4th) and K Prapanjan (7th) are among the top 10 raiders in PKL 2019 on raiders' leaderboard. They are the only two raiders to feature in the top 10 from the same team. Maninder Singh is 8 raid points away from reaching 100 raid points in PKL 2019.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Mohammad Nabibakhsh key in Super Tackles for Bengal Warriors
Maninder Singh and K Prapanjan have been their key raiders when the Defence in position (DIP) is 6-7 and 4-5. But when the DIP is 1-3, the lead raider in this situation for Bengal has been Mohammad Nabibakhsh. He has excelled in his role for the team by scoring 19 raid points for the team. He is 4th among raiders for the most raid points in Super Tackles and also has the 2nd best Raid strike rate among players who have gone for a minimum of 15 raids.
|Most Raid Points in Super Tackles – PKL 2019
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Naveen Kumar
|30
|Pardeep Narwal
|24
|Vikas Kandola
|22
|Mohammad Nabibakhsh
|19
|Highest Raid SR in Super Tackles – PKL 7 (min. 15 raids)
|Raider
|Raid SR
|Naveen Kumar
|88
|Mohammad Nabibakhsh
|79
|Vikas Kandola
|73
UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors head to head
Head to head, Bengal Warriors have an advantage as they have won three out of seven matches and UP Yoddha have won only one. Three matches ended in a tie.
Head to head in last five meetings
|Match No.
|UP Yoddha
|Bengal Warriors
|Result
|PKL 7, Match 7
|17
|48
|Bengal Warriors won by 31 points
|PKL 6, Match 132
|41
|25
|UP Yoddha won by 16 points
|PKL 6, Match 49
|30
|30
|Match Tied
|PKL 6, Match 25
|40
|40
|Match Tied
|PKL 5, Match 58
|26
|26
|Match Tied
Date and Day: September 1, 2019, Sunday.
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The UP vs Bengal will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
Bengal vs UP: Here are the probable starting seven of both the teams
|UP Yoddha
|Vs
|Bengal Warriors
|Nitesh Kumar ©
|Right Corner
|Baldev Singh
|Surender Gill
|Right In
|K Prapanjan
|Ashu Singh
|Right Cover
|Viraj Vishnu Landge
|Shrikant Jadhav
|Center
|Maninder Singh ©
|Amit
|Left Cover
|Jeeva Kumar
|Monu Goyat
|Left In
|Mohammad Nabibakhsh
|Sumit
|Left Corner
|Rinku Narwal