UP vs Bengal preview: Maninder eyes 100 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019

In Match 69 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to continue their winning momentum, when they take on at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday. are the best raiding unit in the league for the season. They have the best raid point average as a team and also have the best raid strike rate. Bengal raiding trio of Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have been in best form. Maninder Singh (4th) and K Prapanjan (7th) are among the top 10 raiders in on raiders' leaderboard. They are the only two raiders to feature in the top 10 from the same team. Maninder Singh is 8 raid points away from reaching 100 raid points in

Mohammad Nabibakhsh key in Super Tackles for Bengal Warriors



Maninder Singh and K Prapanjan have been their key raiders when the Defence in position (DIP) is 6-7 and 4-5. But when the DIP is 1-3, the lead raider in this situation for Bengal has been Mohammad Nabibakhsh. He has excelled in his role for the team by scoring 19 raid points for the team. He is 4th among raiders for the most raid points in Super Tackles and also has the 2nd best Raid strike rate among players who have gone for a minimum of 15 raids.

Most Raid Points in Super Tackles – PKL 2019 Raider Raid Points Naveen Kumar 30 Pardeep Narwal 24 Vikas Kandola 22 Mohammad Nabibakhsh 19

Highest Raid SR in Super Tackles – PKL 7 (min. 15 raids) Raider Raid SR Naveen Kumar 88 Mohammad Nabibakhsh 79 Vikas Kandola 73

vs head to head

Head to head, Bengal Warriors have an advantage as they have won three out of seven matches and have won only one. Three matches ended in a tie.

Head to head in last five meetings





Match No. UP Yoddha Bengal Warriors Result PKL 7, Match 7 17 48 Bengal Warriors won by 31 points PKL 6, Match 132 41 25 UP Yoddha won by 16 points PKL 6, Match 49 30 30 Match Tied PKL 6, Match 25 40 40 Match Tied PKL 5, Match 58 26 26 Match Tied

September 1, 2019, Sunday.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The UP vs Bengal will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.

Bengal vs UP: Here are the probable starting seven of both the teams



