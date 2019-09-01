JUST IN
UP vs Bengal preview: Maninder eyes 100 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019

BS Web Team 

Maninder Singh, PKL 2019, Bengal Warriors vs haryana Steelers
File photo: Maninder Singh in action against Haryana Steelers

In Match 69 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha will look to continue their winning momentum, when they take on Bengal Warriors at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday. Bengal Warriors are the best raiding unit in the league for the season. They have the best raid point average as a team and also have the best raid strike rate. Bengal raiding trio of Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have been in best form. Maninder Singh (4th) and K Prapanjan (7th) are among the top 10 raiders in PKL 2019 on raiders' leaderboard. They are the only two raiders to feature in the top 10 from the same team. Maninder Singh is 8 raid points away from reaching 100 raid points in PKL 2019.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Mohammad Nabibakhsh key in Super Tackles for Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh and K Prapanjan have been their key raiders when the Defence in position (DIP) is 6-7 and 4-5. But when the DIP is 1-3, the lead raider in this situation for Bengal has been Mohammad Nabibakhsh. He has excelled in his role for the team by scoring 19 raid points for the team. He is 4th among raiders for the most raid points in Super Tackles and also has the 2nd best Raid strike rate among players who have gone for a minimum of 15 raids.

Most Raid Points in Super Tackles – PKL 2019
Raider Raid Points
Naveen Kumar 30
Pardeep Narwal 24
Vikas Kandola 22
Mohammad Nabibakhsh 19

Highest Raid SR in Super Tackles – PKL 7 (min. 15 raids)
Raider Raid SR
Naveen Kumar 88
Mohammad Nabibakhsh 79
Vikas Kandola 73


UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors head to head

Head to head, Bengal Warriors have an advantage as they have won three out of seven matches and UP Yoddha have won only one. Three matches ended in a tie.

Head to head in last five meetings

Match No. UP Yoddha Bengal Warriors Result
PKL 7, Match 7 17 48 Bengal Warriors won by 31 points
PKL 6, Match 132 41 25 UP Yoddha won by 16 points
PKL 6, Match 49 30 30 Match Tied
PKL 6, Match 25 40 40 Match Tied
PKL 5, Match 58 26 26 Match Tied
Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha live streaming details

Date and Day: September 1, 2019, Sunday.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 pm IST

The UP vs Bengal will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.

Bengal vs UP: Here are the probable starting seven of both the teams

UP Yoddha Vs Bengal Warriors
Nitesh Kumar © Right Corner Baldev Singh
Surender Gill Right In K Prapanjan
Ashu Singh Right Cover Viraj Vishnu Landge
Shrikant Jadhav Center Maninder Singh ©
Amit Left Cover Jeeva Kumar
Monu Goyat Left In Mohammad Nabibakhsh
Sumit Left Corner Rinku Narwal


First Published: Sun, September 01 2019. 15:12 IST

