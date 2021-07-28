US lawmakers press corporate sponsors to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

-
ALSO READ
US ramps up warnings of business risks in China's Xinjiang region
US senator chides Apple, Nike for 'using forced labour' from China
Biden, UK PM voice concerns about China's response to Xinjiang sanctions
China says it summoned foreign diplomats in protest over sanctions
China vows retaliation after US blacklists companies over alleged abuse
-
A group of US lawmakers on Tuesday (local time) urged corporate sponsors to back out of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, over human rights violations in China's Xinjiang province.
US Congressmen invited the representatives from domestic firms who sponsor the Olympics to a hearing to address how they could leverage their influence to insist on concrete human rights improvements in China.
Senator Jeff Merkley, chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), in his opening remarks said the hearing was not meant to attack or embarrass individual companies but rather to explore how key Olympic movement stakeholders, corporate stakeholders, could use their influence to ensure the Olympics live up to its values.
"Holding the 2022 Winter Olympics in China and allowing its authoritarian government to reap the rewards in its prestige and propaganda of hosting this globally-beloved event does not uphold the Olympic spirit," he said.
Representative James McGovern said, "unless things change quickly, the Beijing Games will be held under a cloud as well - a different cloud, of genocide, crimes against humanity, gross violations of human rights and denial of religious freedom."
"As US-based Olympic sponsors, your companies represent America on the world stage. We ask whether you are willing to stand up for universal values and use your leverage against genocide and crimes against humanity," McGovern said.
The hearing comes a few days after a group of US lawmakers had called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Beijing Winter Olympics and relocate the games unless China ends the ongoing "genocide" against Uyghurs and other minority groups.
Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative McGovern, released a letter last Friday to Thomas Bach, President of the IOC asking him to postpone the 2022 Winter Olympics and to relocate them if the host government does not end its "egregious human rights abuses."
The letter said that no Olympics should be held in a country "whose government is committing genocide and crimes against humanity."
Several countries including the US and UK recognise that Beijing is carrying out genocide against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. Despite mounting evidence, China continues to deny genocide and has described the camps as vocational training centers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor