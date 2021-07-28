Olympics: Dutch rowers set world best time to win men's quadruple sculls

-
ALSO READ
Indian rowing team of Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh qualifies for Olympics
Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
-
The Netherlands set a world best time of five minutes and 32.03 seconds to claim the men's quadruple sculls gold here on Wednesday.
Dutch rowers Lucas Theodoor Dirk Uittenbogaard, Abe Wiersma, Tone Wieten and Koen Metsemakers improved the previous world best, created by Ukraine in 2014, by 0.23 seconds.
The 1,000m leader, Britain took the silver in 5:33.75, edging third-placed Australia by 0.22 seconds, reports Xinhua
Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis won the first gold for Romania in women's double sculls final.
The Romanians had a firm lead after 1,000m and maintained their advantage to the finish line in six minutes and 41.03 seconds.
The result also set a new Olympic best time, slicing more than three seconds off the previous mark held by the British.
New Zealand's Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne took the silver in 6:44.82 and Dutch rowers Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard bagged the bronze clocking 6:45.73.
France edged the Netherlands by 0.2 seconds to win the men's double sculls gold in an Olympic best time of six minutes and 0.33 seconds.
The French and Dutch rowers were going head-to-head in the final sprint, and Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias eventually bested for the gold. Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink won the silver in 6:00.53.
China's Liu Zhiyu and Zhang Liang took the bronze in 6:03.63. This is the historic first Olympic medal for the Chinese men's rowing.
Australian rowers kept the momentum to win the men's four gold after the victory by their female counterparts earlier on Wednesday.
Alexander Purnell, Spencer Turrin, Jack Hargreaves, and Alexander Hill crossed the line first and set a new Olympic best time at five minutes and 42.76 seconds, 3.3 seconds less than their previous mark at London 2012.
Romania came second in 5:43.13 for the silver and Italy took the bronze 0.47 seconds further behind.
Australia beat their own Olympic best time to win the rowing women's four gold on Wednesday.
The Aussie rowers Lucy Stephan, Rosemary Popa, Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre survived a late scare from Team Netherlands to cross the line first in six minutes and 15.37 seconds, a huge improvement from their previous Olympic best time of 6:28.76.
Dutch rowers Ellen Hogerwerf, Karolien Florijn, Ymkje Clevering and Veronique Meester finished in 6:15.71 for the silver.
Aifric Koegn, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty won the bronze for Ireland in 6:20.46.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor