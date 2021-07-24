Vice president hails Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal at Olympics

M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning the silver medal for the country in Tokyo Olympics and said it had given Team India a fantastic start at the games.

Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo.

"Hearty congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in 49 kg weightlifting competition and giving #TeamIndia a fantastic start at the #TokyoOlympics2020. The nation is very proud of her achievement. My best wishes for her future endeavours," Naidu said on his official Twitter handle.

Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal in Olympics. The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

