Vinesh Phogat wins maiden gold at Asian Wrestling Championship

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday won her maiden gold at Asian Wrestling Championships after beating her rival Taipei's Meng Hsuan Hsieh in the final.
The Olympic-bound wrestler had previously clinched three silver and four bronze medals and this is Vinesh's third gold in three tournaments since her return in March.
"#TOPSAthlete @Phogat_Vinesh wins the First place medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships for the 1st time after beating #MengHsuanHsieh. She had previously won 3 Second place medal and 4 Third place medal. This is her 3rd gold in 3 events since her return in March. Many congratulations!!!" SAI Media tweeted.
Meanwhile, six athletes which include two wrestlers and four sailors have been included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group.
This is as per the policy decision taken at the 56th meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell held on April 7, where it was decided that all Olympic-qualified athletes will be supported through TOPS.
Women's 57 kg wrestler Anshu Malik and women's 62 kg wrestler Sonam Malik have been included in the TOPS core group after attaining their Tokyo Olympic quotas at the Asian Wrestling Olympic qualifier.
Both the athletes were previously a part of the TOPS development group. They are among six wrestlers to win quotas for the Tokyo Olympics.
