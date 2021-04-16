AITA U-14: Arya Ganapathy wins boys' title, Snigdha Kanta girls' champion

-
ALSO READ
'The Dirty Picture' actor Arya Banerjee found dead at her Kolkata home
Apple launches over-ear type AirPods Max wireless headphones at Rs 59,900
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review: Hard-to-beat phone in midrange segment
Oil falls as Suez Canal ship partially refloated, market weighs demand
21-year-old Arya Rajendran becomes Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram
-
Top seed Arya Ganapathy made short work of fourth seed Gandharv GK 6-2, 6-3 to clinch the boys' title in the Sree Gokulam Floresta AITA U-14 CS tournament here on Friday. Second seed Snigdha Kanta created a minor upset, overcoming top seed Zynah Amber Salar 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win the girls' U-14 title.
The 14-year-old Ganapathy, who had lost to Gandharv in a semi-final encounter four months back, had edged past his rival in the final round of the Mumbai National qualifiers recently. The result had a positive effect on his match on Friday, as he achieved the crucial break in the third game to go 2-1.
Ganapathy wrapped up the next two games to increase the lead to 4-1 and finally clinched the set 6-2. In the second set, both the opponents traded a break each in the first two games before Ganapathy, trailing 2-3, won four games on-the-trot to seal the title.
The girls' final, which lasted nearly four hours, saw Snigdha and Zynah fight for every point. After wresting the initiative at 5-4, Zynah used her lobs to good use and won the first set 6-4.
However, the 12-year-old Snigdha made a strong comeback in the next set, racing to a 4-1 lead. Although she lost two games, she got her nerves under control and clinched the second at 6-3. In the final set, Zynah, after trailing 1-4, won two games on-the-trot to reduce the deficit. However, both held their serves as the seventh-standard student clinched the decider 6-4.
Results (Finals)
Boys' singles U-14 (seedings in bracket): Arya Ganapathy (1) bt 4-Gandharv GK 6-2, 6-3.
Boys' doubles: Nikhil Sreenivas/Lethaeesh Kombila bt Gandharv GK/Praneet Gogineni 6-2, 7-5.
Girls' singles U-14: Snigdha Kanta (2) bt 1-Zynah Amber Salar 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
--IANS
akm/kh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor