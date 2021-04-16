AITA U-14: Arya Ganapathy wins boys' title, Snigdha Kanta girls' champion

Top seed Arya Ganapathy made short work of fourth seed Gandharv GK 6-2, 6-3 to clinch the boys' title in the Sree Gokulam Floresta AITA U-14 CS tournament here on Friday. Second seed Snigdha Kanta created a minor upset, overcoming top seed Zynah Amber Salar 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win the girls' U-14 title.

The 14-year-old Ganapathy, who had lost to Gandharv in a semi-final encounter four months back, had edged past his rival in the final round of the Mumbai National qualifiers recently. The result had a positive effect on his match on Friday, as he achieved the crucial break in the third game to go 2-1.

Ganapathy wrapped up the next two games to increase the lead to 4-1 and finally clinched the set 6-2. In the second set, both the opponents traded a break each in the first two games before Ganapathy, trailing 2-3, won four games on-the-trot to seal the title.

The girls' final, which lasted nearly four hours, saw Snigdha and Zynah fight for every point. After wresting the initiative at 5-4, Zynah used her lobs to good use and won the first set 6-4.

However, the 12-year-old Snigdha made a strong comeback in the next set, racing to a 4-1 lead. Although she lost two games, she got her nerves under control and clinched the second at 6-3. In the final set, Zynah, after trailing 1-4, won two games on-the-trot to reduce the deficit. However, both held their serves as the seventh-standard student clinched the decider 6-4.

Results (Finals)

Boys' singles U-14 (seedings in bracket): Arya Ganapathy (1) bt 4-Gandharv GK 6-2, 6-3.

Boys' doubles: Nikhil Sreenivas/Lethaeesh Kombila bt Gandharv GK/Praneet Gogineni 6-2, 7-5.

Girls' singles U-14: Snigdha Kanta (2) bt 1-Zynah Amber Salar 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

