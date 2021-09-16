JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC T20 World Cup 2021 » News

Pant to continue as captain of Delhi Capitals for second phase of IPL 2021
Business Standard

Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup

For some time, there has been speculation about Kohli's future as white-ball captain especially in the backdrop of Rohit Sharma's brilliant track record of winning five IPL titles for Mumbai Indians

Topics
Virat Kohli | India cricket team | ICC T20 World Cup 2021

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward, says Virat Kohli in a statement. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Virat Kohli will step down as India's captain for T20 International after the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in October-Novemeber this year.

"I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," Kohli said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

"Decision to step down from T20 captaincy taken after consulting his close people, head coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma", Kohli said in a twitter post.

For some time, there has been speculation about Kohli's future as white-ball captain especially in the backdrop of Rohit Sharma's brilliant track record of winning five IPL titles for Mumbai Indians.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," Kohli said in a statement on his Twitter page.



"I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward," he further added.
 

The decision, Kohli said, was taken after consulting head coach Ravi Shastri, his heir apparent Rohit, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

Virat Kohli captaincy record in T20Is

Virat Kohli has led India cricket team in 45 T20 Internationals so far. He won 27 matches and lost 14 games as a captain.

The ICC T20 World Cup starts on October 17.


Here's the full text of Virat Kohli's statement on leaving India's T20 captaincy:

I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win.

Understanding workload in a very important thing and coming my immense workhand over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do in for the T20 Team as a batman moving forward.

Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCC1 Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 16 2021. 18:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY