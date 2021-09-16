Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup

will step down as India's captain for T20 International after the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in October-Novemeber this year.



"I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," Kohli said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.



"Decision to step down from T20 captaincy taken after consulting his close people, head coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma", Kohli said in a twitter post.





For some time, there has been speculation about Kohli's future as white-ball captain especially in the backdrop of Rohit Sharma's brilliant track record of winning five IPL titles for Mumbai Indians.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," Kohli said in a statement on his Twitter page.

"I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward," he further added.



The decision, Kohli said, was taken after consulting head coach Ravi Shastri, his heir apparent Rohit, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.



captaincy record in T20Is



Virat Kohli has led in 45 T20 Internationals so far. He won 27 matches and lost 14 games as a captain.



The ICC T20 World Cup starts on October 17.

Here's the full text of Virat Kohli's statement on leaving India's T20 captaincy:

I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win.

Understanding workload in a very important thing and coming my immense workhand over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do in for the T20 Team as a batman moving forward.

Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCC1 Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability.