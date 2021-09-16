Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup

-
Virat Kohli will step down as India's captain for T20 International after the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in October-Novemeber this year.
"I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," Kohli said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.
"Decision to step down from T20 captaincy taken after consulting his close people, head coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma", Kohli said in a twitter post.
For some time, there has been speculation about Kohli's future as white-ball captain especially in the backdrop of Rohit Sharma's brilliant track record of winning five IPL titles for Mumbai Indians.
"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," Kohli said in a statement on his Twitter page.
Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 16, 2021
"I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward," he further added.
The decision, Kohli said, was taken after consulting head coach Ravi Shastri, his heir apparent Rohit, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.
Virat Kohli captaincy record in T20Is
Virat Kohli has led India cricket team in 45 T20 Internationals so far. He won 27 matches and lost 14 games as a captain.
The ICC T20 World Cup starts on October 17.
Here's the full text of Virat Kohli's statement on leaving India's T20 captaincy:
