Welsh footballer Gareth Bale retires from international, club football

Welsh footballer Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from international and club with immediate effect. He holds the record for being named as Welsh player of the year for a record six times.

In a note shared on Twitter, Bale said, "After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international . I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

Bale started his career in 2006 from Southampton and moved to Tottenham Hotspurs in 2007. In 2013, Real Madrid signed him for 100 million euros, which was then the biggest deal in . He plays in Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC in the US as of now.

"From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for. Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true", the note added.

"To show my gratitude to all of those that have played their part along this journey, feels like an impossibility. I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career in a way I couldn't have ever dreamed of when I first started out at 9 years old.

To my previous clubs, Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and finally LAFC. All of my previous managers and coaches, back room staff, team mates, all the dedicated fans, my agents, my amazing friends and family, the impact you have had is immeasurable.

My parents and my sister, without your dedication in those early days, without such a strong foundation, I wouldn't be writing this statement right now, so thank you for putting me on this path and for your unwavering support.

"My wife and my children, your love and support has carried me through. Right beside me for all the highs and lows, keeping me grounded along the way. You inspire me to be better, and to make you proud.

So, I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life. A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure", the note concluded.