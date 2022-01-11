West Indies, Ireland agree to postpone second ODI due to Covid outbreak

-
ALSO READ
Pollard to lead West Indies in limited-overs series against Ireland, Eng
Brooks, Pollard star as West Indies defeat Ireland by 24 runs in 1st ODI
Covid-19: West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI postponed after a positive case
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
T20 WC, WI vs BAN highlights: West Indies virtually knock out Bangladesh
-
West Indies and Ireland have agreed to postpone the second ODI, scheduled for Tuesday after two further positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ireland camp.
A joint statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland said the two boards are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed.
"Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) issued a joint statement after two further positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ireland camp following recent testing, and two players being ruled out due to injury, resulting in Ireland having a severely depleted squad," the statement read.
"The second One-Day International scheduled for Sabina Park on Tuesday, January 11 has therefore been postponed," it added.
According to Cricket West Indies (CWI), the five members of the Ireland team who have returned with positive COVID-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams.
Ireland cricketers Simi Singh and Ben White were ruled out of the first ODI against West Indies on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.
But the game went ahead as planned. In the first ODI Shamarh Brooks and Kieron Pollard starred with the bat as West Indies defeated Ireland by 24 runs here at the Sabina Park on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor