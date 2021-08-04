What a brilliant comeback: Anurag Thakur hails Ravi Dahiya's performance

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021, Wrestling schedule: Ravi and Deepak get good draw
IND vs NZ WTC final reserve day, prize money, free telecast, streaming
From Sonipat to Tokyo, wrestler Ravi Dahiya's road to the Olympics final
Tokyo 2020: Bajrang and Deepak seeded second by UWW for Olympics
Told Hima Das not to lose heart on missing Tokyo Olympics 2021: Rijiju
-
Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, and Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Law and Justice, on Wednesday hailed grappler Ravi Dahiya as he stormed into the finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
Dahiya defeated Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals and he will now contest the finals on Thursday and he is the first to enter the final since Sushil Kumar in 2012.
"What a brilliant comeback Ravi Kumar Dahiya! You're a fighter! You had us on the edge of our seat with your power play! All the best for the final! India is cheering for you," tweeted Thakur.
Taking to Twitter, Rijiju wrote: "One of the finest and most dramatic comeback by Ravi Kumar Dahiya! India is confirmed of another Olympic medal as Ravi is through to the 57kg FINAL in men's #Wrestling at #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India."
In the first period, Ravi Dahiya managed to take a 2-1 lead and in the second period, the pressure was entirely on Sanayev, but he bounced back strongly and quickly eradicated Dahiya's lead. But Dahiya held his own and won by fall.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ravi Kumar Dahiya had stormed into the semi-finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category. Fourth-seeded Ravi defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov by pure brute strength and agility on Mat A by 14-4.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor