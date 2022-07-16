Williams set to play in WTA 1000 event in Toronto after losing at Wimbledon

After a disappointing run at 2022 where she lost in the first round, former World No 1 is set to play her first North American hard-court event in two years when she will step on the court in Toronto for the National Bank Open next month.

Serena will participate in the first WTA 1000 event of the summer using her protected ranking for the National Bank Open, which will be held from August 5-14 in the Canadian city, the organisers of the event informed in a tweet on Friday.

Serena, a three-time champion in Toronto, last played there in 2019, where she made the final against Bianca Andreescu. The Canadian was also granted a wild card into this year's main draw.

"She's baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack! That's right, our 3-time champion @serenawilliams returns to Toronto. And she likes playing here, she's reached the semis of better the last five times she's played. #NBO22," said the tweet.

Led by World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Toronto will feature 41 of the top 43 ranked players. Given the tournament's strong entry list, which includes the entire Top 10, along with champion Elena Rybakina, Roland Garros runner-up Coco Gauff, Canada's own Leylah Fernandez and reigning champion Andreescu, the tournament's entry cutoff was high this year. No.43 Sara Sorribes Tormo was the last direct main-draw entrant.

"When you read over that star-studded list, it's hard not to get excited about the WTA Tour making its return to Sobeys Stadium," Tournament Director Karl Hale was quoted as saying by the WTA Tour website.

"Not only is this one of the strongest, if not the strongest, player list we've ever submitted, but it's also the first time in three years that the National Bank Open returns to a full capacity.

"We're thrilled that these players will have a chance to play in front of a packed house, and we're even happier for our fans who will get to watch tennis' very best at the 2022 edition of the National Bank Open," he said.

The tournament also confirmed that Andreescu will play her first match during the night session on Tuesday, August 9. No.1 Swiatek will open her campaign during the day session on August 10.

--IANS

bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)