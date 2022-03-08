Ukraine gets $700,000 donation from Grand Slams, WTA, ATP, ITF

-
A charitable donation of $700,000 to aid humanitarian relief efforts via Global Giving's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and to support the Ukraine Tennis Federation was made Tuesday by the four Grand Slam tournaments and the sport's governing bodies.
The WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation joined the groups that run the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in each giving $100,000 to help those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The seven organizations also created a Tennis Plays for Peace campaign, which will include giving ribbons for players to wear during the upcoming tournament in Indian Wells to show support for Ukraine.
