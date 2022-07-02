Wimbledon: Sania, Mate advance into second round of mixed doubles

-
ALSO READ
Wimbledon 2022: Schedule, venue, seeding and everything you need to know
Wimbledon 2022: Seven things that make this grass-court Grand Slam unique
Sania Mirza reveals retirement plans, says 2022 season will be her last
Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza moves into second round of mixed doubles
Dubai Tennis Championships: Sania Mirza, Lucie Hradecka lose doubles' semis
-
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic cruised into the second round of the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles on Friday.
Sania and Pavic defeated the pair of Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze and Spain's David Vega Hernandez 6-4, 3-6, 6(10)-6(3) in a hard-fought match that lasted for one hour and 58 minutes.
Mirza, who has already announced her retirement at the end of this Grand Slam, and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka had before lost in the first round of the women's doubles event.
In 2015 the 35-year-old Indian ace won her first doubles title alongside Martina Hingis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor