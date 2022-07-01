Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza moves into second round of mixed doubles

-
ALSO READ
Wimbledon 2022: Schedule, venue, seeding and everything you need to know
Wimbledon 2022: Seven things that make this grass-court Grand Slam unique
Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram advance to mixed doubles quarters
Sania Mirza reveals retirement plans, says 2022 season will be her last
ATP men's tennis tour not to award ranking points for Wimbledon over ban
-
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic moved into the second round of the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles event, here on Friday.
Sania and Pavic, seeded sixth, beat the unseeded pair of Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze and Spain's David Vega Hernández 6-4, 3-6, 6(10)-6(3) in one hour and 58 minutes.
Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania and Pavic, one-half of the reigning men's doubles Wimbledon champions, faced stiff resistance from their opponents but managed to break them in the eighth game.
From thereon, the Indian and her Croatian partner Pavic, also a Tokyo 2020 gold medallist, kept their cool to take the lead. The second set saw a closely fought contest in the early stages. However, Dzalamidze and Hernández broke Sania's serve in the seventh game and rode the momentum to draw level.
Both teams produced their best game in the deciding set and put up an entertaining spectacle. In the tenth game, the Indo-Croatian pair were on the verge of winning the match but their opponents saved four match points in the longest game of the contest.
Sania and Pavic stepped up their game in the super tiebreaker and raced to a healthy lead and eventually sealed their spot in the next round.
The 35-year-old Sania, who is playing her last season of professional tennis, is playing in her final Wimbledon tournament.
Earlier, she was eliminated in the first round of the women's doubles event on Wednesday.
--IANS
avn/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor