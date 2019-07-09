JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Sports News » News

Another washout? Weather may play spoilsport in IND vs NZ semi-final
Business Standard

Wimbledon: Serena Williams fined $10,000 for damaging court during practice

The seven-time Wimbledon champion, playing just her sixth tournament of 2019, defeated Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday to reach the quarter-finals.

IANS  |  London 

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns the ball to Johanna Konta, from Britain, during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose
Serena Williams

Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging a court during the ongoing Wimbledon.

The incident occurred during a practice session before the start of this year's tournament, reports Xinhua news agency.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion, playing just her sixth tournament of 2019, defeated Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday to reach the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Italy's Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000 for saying during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

Australian Nick Kyrgios was imposed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round, both for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets in the second round.

 
First Published: Tue, July 09 2019. 08:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY