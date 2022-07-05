Wimbledon2022: Mirza-Pavic pair advances to mixed doubles semifinals

-
ALSO READ
Wimbledon: Sania, Mate advance into second round of mixed doubles
Wimbledon 2022: Schedule, venue, seeding and everything you need to know
Wimbledon 2022: Seven things that make this grass-court Grand Slam unique
On Sania Mirza's retirement announcement, Wimbledon says, 'will miss you'
Sania Mirza reveals retirement plans, says 2022 season will be her last
-
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner
Mate Pavic advanced to the Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals with a hard-fought win over fourth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers.
Mirza and Pavic, seeded sixth, eked out a thrilling 6-4 3-6 7-5 win over Canadian-Australian duo in one hour 41 minutes on court 3 on Monday night.
The Indo-Croatian pair will take on the the winners of the quarterfinal between Robert Farah and Jelena Ostapenko, the seventh seeds, and second seeds Neil Skupsi and Desirae Krawczyk.
This is Mirza's best mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015.
A Wimbledon title is the only mixed doubles Grand Slam missing from her trophy cabinet.
Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, has already announced her retirement at the end of this season.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor