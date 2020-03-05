JUST IN
Wishes pour in for Indian women's cricket team as it reaches T20 WC final

Virat Kohli and many other sports personalities congratulated the team

BS Web Team & agencies 

Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur. Photo: ICC twitter handle

As India entered the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli and many other sports personalities congratulated the team. The India men’s cricket team captain, Kohli said in the twitter post that the entire nation is proud of what they have achieved. While former women’s team captain Mitali Raj said “as an indian I am absolutely thrilled india has made it to the finals. But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls”

The semi-final clash between India and England was called off without a single ball being bowled due to rain. And since there are no reserve days, India entered the finals as it topped group A in the league stages.


India defeated hosts Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in its group to make it to the semi-finals undefeated.

As per the ICC rules, both innings needed to have at least five overs to constitute a match. However, in ICC tournaments, the minimum over-limit goes to 10 overs per side. So if rain forces the match to be less than 10 overs per innings, the match is deemed as 'abandoned'.

Later in the day, South Africa and Australia will take on each other in the second semi-final, and if it gets washed out as well, the Proteas will make it to the finals as they topped Group B.


The finals of the Women's T20 World Cup will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8, which is also International Women's Day.

Here are the twitter reactions:

Virat Kohli


Mitali Raj

VVS Laxman


Virender Sehwag



Umesh Yadav

Shikhar Dhawan
First Published: Thu, March 05 2020. 13:55 IST

