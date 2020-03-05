Wishes pour in for Indian women's cricket team as it reaches T20 WC final

As India entered the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, and many other sports personalities congratulated the team. The India men’s cricket team captain, Kohli said in the twitter post that the entire nation is proud of what they have achieved. While former women’s team captain Mitali Raj said “as an indian I am absolutely thrilled india has made it to the finals. But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls”



The semi-final clash between India and England was called off without a single ball being bowled due to rain. And since there are no reserve days, India entered the finals as it topped group A in the league stages.

India defeated hosts Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in its group to make it to the semi-finals undefeated.

As per the ICC rules, both innings needed to have at least five overs to constitute a match. However, in ICC tournaments, the minimum over-limit goes to 10 overs per side. So if rain forces the match to be less than 10 overs per innings, the match is deemed as 'abandoned'.

Later in the day, South Africa and Australia will take on each other in the second semi-final, and if it gets washed out as well, the Proteas will make it to the finals as they topped Group B.

The finals of the Women's T20 World Cup will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8, which is also International Women's Day.

Here are the twitter reactions:



Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. @BCCIWomen — (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

As an indian I am absolutely thrilled india has made it to the finals . But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls . I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls.This is big. #INDvENG #T20WC — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 5, 2020

Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup . A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay — (@VVSLaxman281) March 5, 2020

Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai. Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2020

Brilliant news! Congratulations to the Indian Women's Team on the reaching the @T20WorldCup final @BCCIWomen — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 5, 2020